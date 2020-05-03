Mrs. Katie Bell McCrorey of 222 Green Street, Apt. 302, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She is survived by her children, Angela D. McCrorey, William A. "Dobie" McCrorey, Jr.(Tamisala), and Adrian "Ace" McCrorey, all of Rock Hill; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Sara McClinton(Sammie) of Rock Hill, Emma Jackson(Rev. Darial) of Gastonia, NC, Alice Hemphill and Mary Shuler(Melvin), both of Rock Hill; and one brother, Jessie Hemphill of Rock Hill. Service will be private. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the McCrorey family.
Published in The Herald on May 3, 2020