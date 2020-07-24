1/
Katrina Sataria "Trina" (Howard) Wherry
1976 - 2020
Mrs. Katrina Sataria Howard Wherry was born on December 4, 1976 in Rock Hill. "Trina" as she was affectionately called, graduated from Northwestern High School and was enrolled in the Dental Program at York Technical College, when Multiple Sclerosis ended her studies there. Trina was employed with Lineal Medical Supplies in Fort Mill, SC, where she was a leader. When she could no longer work on the outside, she started a home daycare. Trina was hard working, reliable, and was incredibly determined to follow her dreams. She was well loved. Trina gave her life to Christ at an early age and was baptized in September of 1995. She attended Big Calvary Baptist Church, where she sung on the Mass Choir and participated in other various organizations and events. Trina loved her family and was a great wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, aunt, cousin, faithful friend, co-worker, and a born again believer in Christ. Trina leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Wanto E. Wherry; her children, Symone Currence, Iesha Faulkner, Daquan M. Brown, and Wanto E. Wherry; parents, Pastor Rickey and Pauline H. White, John P. and Shelia Nelson; brothers, Topaze L. Nelson, and Johnsha Nelson; sisters, Dorian J. Barnes, Sectrina D. Ellison (Damien), and Serina Howard; and a loving grandmother, Sadie Cathcart. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Friday at Robinson Funeral Home. The Graveside Service will be 11am Saturday at Big Calvary Baptist Church. The family requests that those in attendance wear masks and follow social distance guidelines.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Big Calvary Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
To the family my heart goes out to you. You are in my thoughts and prayer. Take comfort in knowing God takes care of His own. He had Trina now. It is well. Earth has no sorrow that Heaven can not heal.
With sincere sympathy
Deb
Deborah Thompson
Friend
July 24, 2020
May you find peace and comfort in knowing others care! Sadie Cathcart, Ricky and Pauline White, and Jerry Howard, our neighbor, and to the entire family! Blessings from above!
Venice Biggers
Friend
July 24, 2020
May You find peace in knowing you are thought of in my prayers! Pauline, Rickey and Sadie! And the entire family!❤❤
Venice Biggers
Friend
