Mrs. Katrinia Wilson Totherow, age 57, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at her home.
The funeral ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, with the Rev. Carl Williams and Pastor David Brannen officiating.
Born in Gastonia, N.C., Katrinia was a daughter of Jeraldine Huffstetler Wilson Rose and the late Marcus Wilson. She was a 1979 graduate of Fort Mill High School. She loved pets, especially dogs, and was the owner of Katrinia's Pets and Grooming. Katrinia attended Independent Bible Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Wylie Linson Totherow, Jr.; son, Wylie "Nuk" Totherow III and his wife, Jennifer and their girls, her granddaughters, Rozalynn and Katrinia; son, Bryan Totherow, all of Fort Mill; her sister, Dianne Montgomery of Charleston, S.C.; her cousin and caregiver, Tonya Funderburk of Indian Land; eight nieces; six nephews; six great-nieces; and four great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Wolfe Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 20, 2019