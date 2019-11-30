Kay "KK" Dellinger Johnson, 78, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Johnson's Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Chaplain John Hopkins officiating. Visitation with family and friends will follow the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Johnson was born May 21, 1941 to the late Martin Leroy Dellinger and the late Hattie Horne Dellinger. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Ray Johnson. her brother, Martin Leroy Dellinger, Jr., and her sister, Joyce Waldrop. Mrs. Johnson was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Rock Hill.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her children, her son, Hank Johnson (Lynn) of Rock Hill, SC; her daughter, Tonda Wallace of Rock Hill, SC; her two grandsons, Joseph Johnson of Rock Hill, SC and Walter Wallace of South Korea; her great-grandson, Trevor Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Johnson's name to Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 30, 2019