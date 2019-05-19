Age 85, May 16, 2019. Preceded in death by brother, Raymond Hughes. Survived by son, Saul (Debbie) O'Conner; granddaughter, Katie Wright; great grandsons, Ryan, Jack & Conner Wright; sister, Barbara Massie; brother, Jack (Lou) Hughes; and several loving nieces & nephews. Visitation will be Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, HICKORY CHAPEL, 5852 Nolensville Road. Funeral services will be conducted by Rev. Greg Brewer Monday, May 20, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at Christ Church in Wallace Chapel, 15354 Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville, TN 37211, with visitation from 11 a.m. - 12 noon at the church. Interment Christ Church Memorial Gardens. Family & Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, Directors 615-331-1952.
Published in The Herald on May 19, 2019