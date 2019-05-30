Keionna Chere Smith, 34, of 526 Devore Place, Rock Hill, SC. She was born on June 10, 1985 to Carolyn Smith and Kenneth Smith in York County. She departed this earthly life May 24, 20196 at CMC-Main, Charlotte, NC. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Parker Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church 1222 Ogden Road Rock Hill, SC followed by burial at Barber Memorial Cemetery. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on May 30, 2019