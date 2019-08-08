Mr. Lloyd Keith Cunnup, 73, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville, NC.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Windsor United Methodist Church.
He was born in Rock Hill on October 3, 1945 to Jesse Carey Cunnup, Sr. and Grace Bickett Cunnup. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jesse Carey Cunnup, Jr., William A. Cunnup and Melvin Leon Cunnup; and his sisters, Martha Reid Faris and Catherine Hunsucker.
After graduating from Rock Hill High in 1963, he made a career of the US Navy as an electronics technician. He served on four destroyers, one submarine rescue ship, and instructed advanced electronics school. He achieved the rank of Chief Petty Officer.
Surviving are his son, Kevin (Ruth) Cunnup of Rock Hill; his daughter, Laura Edwards of Ludowici, GA; four grandchildren; and his sisters, Frances (Fred) Gardner, Mary Wicker and Barbara (Merrill) Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Cunnup's name to Windsor United Methodist Church, 9500 Windsor Lake Blvd., Columbia, SC 29223.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 8, 2019