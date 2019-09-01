Kelly Anne Crocker Welchel, 54, died Saturday August 31, 2019 . A Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Barron Funeral Home with Dr. Dwight Pearson officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Barron Funeral Home.
Kelly was born in Chester, SC on December 3, 1964 and was a daughter of Charles O "Chuck" Crocker and Marilyn Bickett Crocker. She was a graduate of Chester High School and attended USC-Lancaster. Mrs. Welchel was formerly employed with Office Environments as a Data Entry Clerk. She was a member of Chester Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her brother Kevin Crocker. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Russell Scott Welchel; niece, Lauren Crocker of Chester, SC; nephew, Quint Crocker of Philadelphia, PA; sisters-in-law Sally Crocker of Chester, SC, Selena Bertlein and Jeanie Pearson and her mother-in-law, Dot Welchel and her brother-in-law, James A. Welchel all of Blackstock, SC . Memorials may be made to Friends of the Animals PO Box 58, Chester, SC 29706. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 1, 2019