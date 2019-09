Kelly Anne Crocker Welchel, 54, died Saturday August 31, 2019 . A Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Barron Funeral Home with Dr. Dwight Pearson officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Barron Funeral Home.Kelly was born in Chester, SC on December 3, 1964 and was a daughter of Charles O "Chuck" Crocker and Marilyn Bickett Crocker. She was a graduate of Chester High School and attended USC-Lancaster. Mrs. Welchel was formerly employed with Office Environments as a Data Entry Clerk. She was a member of Chester Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church.She was preceded in death by her brother Kevin Crocker. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Russell Scott Welchel; niece, Lauren Crocker of Chester, SC; nephew, Quint Crocker of Philadelphia, PA; sisters-in-law Sally Crocker of Chester, SC, Selena Bertlein and Jeanie Pearson and her mother-in-law, Dot Welchel and her brother-in-law, James A. Welchel all of Blackstock, SC . Memorials may be made to Friends of the Animals PO Box 58, Chester, SC 29706. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com