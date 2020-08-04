1/1
Kelly Klitzka
Mrs. Andrea Kelly Klitzka, 34, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 till 2:30 PM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 PM at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road Rock Hill, with Rev. Andy Simpson and Rev. Bill Gresette officiating.

She was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church, and a volunteer at Mount Gallant Elementary School.

Survivors include her husband, Jeramie Klitzka; son, Dylan Klitzka; her parents, David Self and Deborah Hudson Self; brothers, Brian and Adam Self; and sister, Brandy Simpson.

Memorials may be made to Mount Gallant Elementary School PTA, 4664 Mount Gallant Road Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Greene Funeral Home
AUG
6
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Grandview Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

