Mrs. Andrea Kelly Klitzka, 34, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 till 2:30 PM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 PM at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road Rock Hill, with Rev. Andy Simpson and Rev. Bill Gresette officiating.
She was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church, and a volunteer at Mount Gallant Elementary School.
Survivors include her husband, Jeramie Klitzka; son, Dylan Klitzka; her parents, David Self and Deborah Hudson Self; brothers, Brian and Adam Self; and sister, Brandy Simpson.
Memorials may be made to Mount Gallant Elementary School PTA, 4664 Mount Gallant Road Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.