Mr. Rodney Kelly McCarter, 75, of Clover, SC, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the home of his sister.
The family will have a celebration of life gathering at the homeplace, 1536 Edge Park Road, Clover, SC from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15th.
Mr. McCarter was born November 23, 1943 in York County, SC to the late Wilford Earl and Alice Clinton McCarter. He was the widower of Judy Hilderbrand McCarter. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Navy and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Armstrong and two brothers, George & Charles McCarter.
Survivors are his daughter Sharon Lynn McCarter of Gastonia, NC; son Charles Kelly McCarter (Bea) of Clover, SC; sisters Emma Johnson of Clover, SC, Betty Wilson of Toccoa, GA; brother Richard McCarter (Bev) of Clover, SC; grandchildren Joshua (Whitney) & Maegan McCarter of Clover, SC, Timothy & Shelbie McCarter of Gastonia, NC; and great grandchild Remus Johnson of Gastonia, NC
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. McCarter.
Published in The Herald on June 12, 2019