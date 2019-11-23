Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Boyce Kenneth Davis passed away on November 21, 2019, at his home in Rock Hill, SC, surrounded by his family. Ken was born on December 17, 1940, in Fort Mill, SC to the late Boyce Eurall Davis and Edna Lucille (Wright) Davis. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Wayne Davis.



Ken graduated from Fort Mill High School in 1958 and attended Furman University in Greenville, SC. He married Nancy Jussely Lyle in June of 1961. Ken began his career with the City of Rock Hill in 1973 where he helped develop Rock Hill's first purchasing policies and procedures manual. Ken helped establish the City of Rock Hill's first computerized inventory control system, and established a buy-recycled program for the city. Ken served as president of the Carolinas Association of Governmental Purchasing for 2 years and was awarded the Hall/Wicker Award for vast contributions to the betterment of Public Purchasing. He was active in the Chamber of Commerce, served on the Board of Directors for the Rock Hill Jaycees, Chairman of the committee for the Bicentennial of the Constitution, and President of the National Purchasing Association.



Ken is survived by his wife; his daughter, Barbara Davis of Rock Hill; his son, Ken Davis, Jr. and his wife, Felicia of Kannapolis, NC; his son, John Davis and his wife, Christina of Rock Hill; and his daughter, Kenan Davis of Fort Mill. He was a proud Grandfather to Krista Crosby (Graham), Allison Blanton, Jussely Davis, Lowell Davis, Anna Davis, Alston Davis, and Kendall Davis. Ken is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Clara and Davis Crosby, Sophia Vaughn; and his beloved nieces and nephews.



Ken's family and friends celebrate his life and the many ways he expressed his unconditional love for everyone in each of his roles. We cherish our memories of him and praise our Heavenly Father for the gift He gave us.



Funeral services will be held at Harvest Baptist Church, 153 Miller Pond Road, Rock Hill on November 24, 2019 at 3:30pm. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 2-3:15pm at the church. Burial is private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harvest Baptist Church or Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



