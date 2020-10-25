Mr. H. L. "Ken" Kennington, 85, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Wellmore Retirement and Assisted Living.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel and will be live streamed at www.greenefuneralhome.net
. Burial will be in Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte.
Born in Flat Creek, SC, Mr. Kennington was the son of the late Hazel Leroy Kennington and the late Nancy Gordon Kennington. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Karin Kennington; his sisters, Betty Pruitt and Mary Robinson; and his brother, Donald Kennington. He was retired from Air Filters and Equipment as President and owner with more than 20 years of service. Ken enjoyed working, it was his hobby. He designed, patented and manufactured industrial air filtration equipment. He was a very optimistic person and always saw the positive in life. He enjoyed the water and loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He attended Forest Hills Church in Charlotte.
Surviving are his son, Chris (Stonie) Kennington of Lake Wylie, SC; his daughters, Ginger (Phil) Sluder of Rock Hill and Michelle (Marty) Tynan of Charlotte, NC; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his brother, Gordon Kennington of Kershaw, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Kennington's name to Hospice of South Carolina, 1236 Ebenezer Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29732.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.