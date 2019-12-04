Kenneth Jerald "Ken" Drakeford, 44, of Longs, SC, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. Born in Rock Hill, SC on February 16, 1975, Ken was the son of Jerald Drakeford of Rock Hill, SC, and Flossie Mae McManus of Loris, SC.
Ken had an amazing personality that was larger than life, and a smile you can never forget. He will definitely be missed, but never forgotten. He had such a caring and loving group of friends and a wonderful relationship with his father.
Ken's father will have a private gathering for family at his home in Rock Hill, SC.
At the request of Ken's father, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, SC, (www.hsnmb.org) as Ken had such a deep love for animals.
Please go to www.msfh.net to view and sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 4, 2019