Kenneth Johnson
1932 - 2020
Kenneth Johnson
November 23, 2020
York, South Carolina - Donald Kenneth Johnson, 88, of York, SC, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at Atrium Health, Pineville, NC.
Due to COVID 19 the family will have a private graveside service at St. Paul United Methodist Church. At this time due to safety we will not be receiving friends, but we appreciate your thoughts and prayers.
Mr. Johnson was born October 4, 1932, in Clover, SC, to the late Carl and Anne Stanton Johnson. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Faye Burrell Johnson; sister Mary Ann Harper and brothers, Gene Johnson and Max Johnson. Mr. Johnson was a devoted farmer, who loved and cared for his family and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Survivors are his daughters Pam Pendleton (Franklin) of Clover, SC, Kim Brown (Phillip) of Greenville, SC, Sandy Dunovant (James) of Lexington, SC, Mary Jones (Brad) of Chappells, SC and Marie Moss (Todd) of York SC; sisters Patsy Burrell of Clover, Nell Moses (Ken) of York, and Kay Vrooman (Carll) of Evanston, IL; sisters-in-law Mary Ann Johnson of York, Jane Burrell of Clover, and Irene Moore of Clover; brother Joe Johnson (Bobbie) of York and brother-in-law CB Harper of Charleston, SC; grandchildren George Pendleton, Ginny Pendleton, Jessica Dean, Ben Pendleton, Jenna Brown, Taylor Brown, Drake Taylor, Riley Moss, Tristan Moss, Bryce Jones, Hanna Dunovant, Hunter Dunovant, Alisa Dunovant; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend Donna Stamey of Gastonia, NC.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 317, Clover, SC 29710.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Johnson.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
