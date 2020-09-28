Kenneth "Ken" Lee Warlick, Sr., 85, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
Graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Park, 620 South Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 on Thursday, October 1, 2020 2:00 PM with Reverend Brian Keith and Reverend Richard Taylor officiating. Visitation with the family will follow the service at the cemetery.
Born in Rock Hill on February 9, 1935, Ken was the son of the late Royce P. Warlick and the late Mable Stewart Warlick. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Helen Raylene Smith Warlick, his sister, Mattie Hawkins, his brothers, Royce P. Warlick, Jr., Bill Warlick. Ken was the owner of The Cycle Shop and was retired from Winthrop University. Ken enjoyed woodworking, the mountains, riding and working on motorcycles, gardening and helping others in need. In the 1970's, he was a member of the board for Operation Beachhead Evangelistic Outreach. Ken loved his Lord and was a member of Faith Assembly of God of Rock Hill.
Ken is survived by his daughter, Tammy L (Carl) Hovis of Rock Hill; his son, Kenneth L. (Janice) Warlick Jr. of Rock Hill; his two grandsons, Kenneth L. Warlick, III and fiancÃ©e- Jessica Tomkiel, and Jason (Pam) Ashworth; his great-grandson, Harley Ashworth.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kenneth L. Warlick, Sr. name to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 2316 Randolph Rd., Charlotte, NC, 28207 or a charity of your choice
.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.