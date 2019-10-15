Mr. Kenneth L. Williams, 77, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Visitation with family and friends will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 7:00 pm to 8:30pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC. All other service will be private.
Born in York County, SC on January, 9, 1942, Mr. Williams was the son of the late Woodrow "Chuck" Williams and the late Helen Marie Ramsey Williams. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Williams; his sister, Faye Barkley. Mr. Williams was a veteran of the US Navy; he was a Fireman with City of Rock Hill and retired from Okuma America Corporation and Sherer Dental Lab.
Surviving are his wife, Elaine Deas Williams; his two sons, Phillip Williams of Clover, SC, Rusty Williams (Jill) of Rock Hill, SC; his daughter, Stephanie W. Cramer (Abram) of Rock Hill; his eight grandchildren.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 15, 2019