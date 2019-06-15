Kenneth Lee "Ken" Epps died at his home in McConnells, SC on June 11th, 2019. A native of Fort Mill, he was the son of Joel and Melda Epps and was born on February 7th, 1950. Ken is survived by his wife Belinda, their two children Jodee Strom and Matt. Other surviving family include his sister, Mary Jo, and daughters Leigh Ann Strickland and Nesie Burdick. He was also the grandfather of six. Ken had a passion for the outdoors, horses and dogs. He retired from the Ann Springs Close Greenway. Ken touched countless lives throughout his tenure. He spent many summers at Springmaid Mountain not only teaching young people to ride horses but also giving life lessons that have lasted year after year. He raised bird dogs and held several top titles in years past demonstrating his mastery of training. Ken took every opportunity to be outdoors. If he wasn't with a horse or a dog, he was hunting or fishing. His family will have visitation at 280 Greenglen Rd. in McConnells, SC 29726 on Saturday, June15th, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to Keystone of Rock Hill. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

