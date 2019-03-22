Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth McCurry. View Sign

Mr. Kenneth Gerald McCurry, 80, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.



The funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, with Rev. Mike Beeks officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11-11:45 am at the church.



Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mr. McCurry was the son of the late Milburn G. McCurry and the late Glenva Beckham McCurry. He was a US Air Force veteran and was retired from Celanese with 35 years of service. He enjoyed all kinds of sports and was an avid Gamecock fan. He was a member of Rawlinson Road Baptist Church.



Surviving are his wife, Julia Marie Lowery McCurry; his son, Brian McCurry of Rock Hill; his granddaughter, Abby Grace McCurry; and his sister, Janice Dominick of Salisbury, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. McCurry's name to Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, 1024 Rawlinson Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the McCurry family and condolences may be made at

