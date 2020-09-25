1/1
Kenneth R. Nies
Kenneth Raymond Nies, 69, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Rock Hill.

The graveside service will be held 10:30 AM Friday, September, 25, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park-Cherry Road, Rock Hill.

Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Nies was preceded in death by his sister, Mary "Sissy" Beck, and his parents, William Henry Nies and Dorothy Pauline Stitcher Nies. He attended Eastside Baptist Church and worked for the AME Corporation.

Survivors include his daughter, Beth Anderson, and his son, Chris Nies, both of Fort Mill; brothers, Billy, Bobby, and Jimmy, all of Rock Hill; sister Cathy Ann Funderburke of Rock Hill. two grandsons and 1 great- granddaughter.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Grandview Memorial Park
