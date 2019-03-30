Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Roy Ferrell. View Sign

Kenneth Roy Ferrell, 71, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Atrium Health, Pineville, NC.



Funeral service for Mr. Ferrell will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Fort Mill Church of God, 225 Academy Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715. Visitation will be at the church from 2:00 to 3:30 pm prior to the service. Burial will be private.



Mr. Ferrell was born December 23, 1947 in York County to the late Charlie Edward Ferrell, Sr. and the late Margaret Bechtler Ferrell. He was retired from Duke Power as a purchaser. He was a member of Fort Mill Church of God where he served as a layman for the Prison Ministry.



Mr. Ferrell is survived by his wife, Jean Cairco Ferrell; his son, Kenneth Ryan Ferrell and his wife, Teresa Ferrell of Six Mile, SC; his daughter, Heather Ferrell Stroud of Rock Hill; his grandchildren, Brandon Ferrell, Isaac Ferrell, Chase Stroud, Lincoln Stroud, Levin Stroud; his brother, Charlie E. Ferrell, Jr. and his wife, Pat of Rock Hill.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials to be made in Mr. Ferrell's name to Fort Mill Church of God, Freedom Ministry, 225 Academy Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715.



