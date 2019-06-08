Mr. Kenneth Russell Fields, 61, of Rock Hill, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his residence.
A memorial service for Mr. Fields will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Lakewood Baptist Church with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating.
Mr. Fields was a native of Rock Hill, SC and the son of Glenda Burton Fields and the late Joe Russell Fields. He retired from the Rock Hill Police Department where he worked as a detective. He enjoyed racing, antique cars and building guns. He was a loving son, father and grandfather. His grandchildren were his whole life and he always made his whole family know they were loved.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Fields is survived by his daughter, Holly Lynn Carter and son in law, Ryan Carter of Rock Hill; brother, Brian Fields of Rock Hill; sister, Lori King (Paul) of Fort Mill; and two grandchildren, Jace and Reese Carter.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Fields' name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in The Herald on June 8, 2019