Kenny Simpson
May 26, 1965 - November 20, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mr. Kenneth Wayne Simpson, 55, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
The memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Park Baptist Church, with Rev. Dave Kiehn officiating. Burial will be private.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Simpson was the son of the late Joe Wesley Simpson and the late Linda Hilton Simpson. He loved to play golf and study the Bible. He was a youth minister and enjoyed bible study and discussion. He was a member of Park Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 28 years, Karen Austin Simpson; his sister, Leah Gregory; three brothers, James Simpson, Robert Simpson and Joey Simpson; and his stepmother, Ramona Simpson.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service and other times at the home of his brother-in-law, Ricky Austin, 1516 Moore Rd, York, SC 29745.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Simpson's name to Park Baptist Church, 717 E. Main St., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Simpson family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
