Kimball Dallas Laughlin (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "We are saddened by Kim's passing, but rejoice that she is..."
    - Dave and Pat Harrell
  • "We have many happy memories involving Kim especially while..."
    - Darryl & Dianne Treadway
Service Information
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC
28210
(704)-752-7710
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
1320 India Hook Rd
Rock Hill, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kimball Dallas Laughlin passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17th at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.

She is survived by daughter, Shelley Crocker (Clint); son, Scott Laughlin (Amy); grandchildren, Samantha and Daniel Crocker; brother, Cham Dallas (Lenda); brother, Rick Dallas; and many nieces and nephews. She was a beloved sister, mother, grandmother, as well as a dear friend and confidant to many.

She was a long-standing member of Westminster Presbyterian church, faithful servant of the Lord, and a passionate supporter of ministry.

Funeral services are to be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1320 India Hook Rd, Rock Hill, SC with visitation immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to mercifulministries.com.

logo
Published in The Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.