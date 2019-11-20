Kimball Dallas Laughlin passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17th at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
She is survived by daughter, Shelley Crocker (Clint); son, Scott Laughlin (Amy); grandchildren, Samantha and Daniel Crocker; brother, Cham Dallas (Lenda); brother, Rick Dallas; and many nieces and nephews. She was a beloved sister, mother, grandmother, as well as a dear friend and confidant to many.
She was a long-standing member of Westminster Presbyterian church, faithful servant of the Lord, and a passionate supporter of ministry.
Funeral services are to be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1320 India Hook Rd, Rock Hill, SC with visitation immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to mercifulministries.com.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 20, 2019