Kimberly M. Mangrum, 53, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:30 PM Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road with Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating.
A native of Rock Hill, Kim was the daughter of Bobby Mangrum and Dianna P. Lewis (D.T.) of Rock Hill. Kim formerly worked at Bowater. Kim was adventurous and loved the outdoors. She was a kind and generous person and loved being a mom, not only to her son, but her son's friends. Kim's kindness led to her being an organ donor and through this giving spirit she continued to help people after her death.
Kim is survived by her parents, her son, Maddux Mangrum, three sisters, Tammie Mangrum and Robyn Boan both of Rock Hill and Sheila Mangrum (Jake Tollison) of Millers Creek, NC; her uncle, Wayne Green (Pat); her aunt, Debi Roberts (Mike) and her step-grandmother, Vonnie Green. She was preceded in death by her sister, Bobbie Mangrum and her close friend, Jeffrey Humphries.
In honor of her sister, Bobbie, the family requests that memorials be made in Kim's name to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202 or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, c/o https://www2.jdrf.org/.
Condolences may be made to the Mangrum family online at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 26, 2020