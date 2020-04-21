Kirk Daniel Wood, of Edgemoor, SC passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC. Born June 28, 1963 in Dayton, OH, he was a son of Jean Nordstrom Wood, and the late Daniel E. Wood, Jr.



As a sports enthusiast, Kirk was the "dad" and coach for many of the kids who played baseball for Love's Barbershop in York, SC. During his youth, he was an Army infantryman at Fort Campbell, KY, and also served in California and Colorado. His time in the Army is where he met his wife, Tonia Melton Wood.



Kirk loved cars, and while he was in the Army, he learned to work on German cars like BMW and Mercedes Benz, and spent years repairing these cars in York County and the surrounding community.



Surviving to cherish loving memories are his wife, Tonia; his mother, Jean Wood; his children: Anthony, Heather, and Ashley Wood; siblings: Lisa and Rachel Wood; grandchildren: Lily Brooke, Drake Daniel, and Liala Kai; as well as a host of other family and friends.



Wright Funeral Home in York is serving the family.

