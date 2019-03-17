Kitty Heinrich Bryson LAKE WYLIE - Kitty Heinrich Bryson, wife of the late Harry Bryson of Lake Wylie, SC, went to be with her Lord on 3/16/2018 while surrounded by her family. Kitty is survived by her sister, Dani; daughters, Susanne, Danese, Terri, Cheryl, Kelly, and Lee Anne; 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 2 fur babies. Kitty's life will be celebrated on 3/19/19 at 2:00 pm at Good Shepherd UMC, 13110 Moss Rd. Charlotte, NC 28273. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd UMC, 13110 Moss Rd., Charlotte, NC 28273 or The Oasis Shrine Patrol for , c/o Oasis Shrine Center, 604 Doug Mayes Place, Charlotte, NC 28262. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Cematory is serving the Bryson family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com
Published in The Herald on Mar. 17, 2019