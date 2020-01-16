Kristin Michele Martin Stinson, 44, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident.
Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at First Church of the Nazarene, 722 North Jones Ave, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend John Sadler officiating. Visitation with family and friends will follow the service at the church. Burial will be private.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mrs. Stinson was the daughter of Scott C Martin and Twila Taylor Martin. Kristin was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, granddaughter, auntie and friend.
Mrs. Stinson was employed with Friendly Billiards Restaurant of Rock Hill.
Mrs. Stinson is survived by her husband, Owen Desmond Stinson; her son, Onyx Dominic Stinson of the home; her brother, Travis S (Jacqueline) Martin of Rock Hill; her sister, Karen (Lanny) Jennings of Taylors, SC; her grandmother, Doris (Charles) Martin of Rock Hill; her nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parental grandfather's, Dick Martin and Wes Cole, her maternal grandparents, VanWert Scott Taylor and Carolynda Taylor.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 16, 2020