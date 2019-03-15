Kyle Thomas Takach, age 28, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at his home in Charleston, S.C.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Wolfe Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Jacks officiating. Burial will be at Higher Ground Church Cemetery in Indian Land.
Born in Wichita, Kansas, Kyle was the son of Thomas and Julie Takach. He graduated from Skiatook High School in Oklahoma where he was a member of the varsity tennis, baseball and basketball teams. Kyle was also a state medalist in tennis.
In addition to his parents, Kyle is survived by his sister Nichole Johnston and her husband, Dean of Indian Land; his grandmother, Lea Beyerlein (d. James R.) of San Angelo, Texas; his niece, Layla Christine Johnston (age 3); and his nephew, Aaron Thomas Takach (age 7).
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.
Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
314 Spratt Street
Fort Mill, SC 29715
803-547-7575
Published in The Herald on Mar. 15, 2019