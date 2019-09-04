La'Quyan Qua'Darrius Rambert

  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Patricia Nash
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
  • "To the Rambert Family: We offer our prayers and condolences..."
    - The Mobleys
  • "So sorry for your loss. Sending our Sincere Condolences ..."
    - Diane Stevenson
  • "Dear Rambert Family, May the spirit of the Holy Comforter..."
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC
29730
(803)-329-1414
La'Quyan Qua'Darrius Rambert, 17, of 3050 Bridgewater Road, Rock Hill, SC departed this earthly life on September 1, 2019 in Lancaster, SC. Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Gethsemane Church 1637 Squire Road, Rock Hill, SC. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at West End Baptist Church 1727 McConnells Hwy Rock Hill, SC 29732 Elder Otha Lee Smith, officiating. Burial at Brown Chapel AME Zion Church, Lowrys, SC.Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
