La'Quyan Qua'Darrius Rambert, 17, of 3050 Bridgewater Road, Rock Hill, SC departed this earthly life on September 1, 2019 in Lancaster, SC. Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Gethsemane Church 1637 Squire Road, Rock Hill, SC. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at West End Baptist Church 1727 McConnells Hwy Rock Hill, SC 29732 Elder Otha Lee Smith, officiating. Burial at Brown Chapel AME Zion Church, Lowrys, SC.Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019