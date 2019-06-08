Mrs. Lana Eugenia Lucas Benton, 92, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Rehab Center of Cheraw. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 10, 2019, at Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home with Rev. Tanner Mundy officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Monday at Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home, 26 Underwood Ave., Great Falls, SC.



Mrs. Benton was born September 30, 1926 in Chester County, SC and was a daughter of the late Charles M. Lucas and Rose Eva Collins Lucas. She attended the schools of Chester County, SC and was a homemaker and formerly employed in textiles. Mrs. Benton and her husband, Lenwood, enjoyed playing bluegrass and gospel music at nursing homes in the area. She was of the Baptist faith.



She is survived by one son, Charles M. Benton of Colfax, NC; two daughters, Betty Jean Sellers (Don) and Shirley Diane Tice (Ralph) both of Wadesboro, NC; ten grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Benton was preceded in death by her husband, Lenwood O. Benton; a daughter, Brenda Rose Benton; and eleven siblings.



Memorials may be made to Greenlawn Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 191, Great Falls, SC 29055.



