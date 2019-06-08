Lana E. (Lucas) Benton (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lana E. (Lucas) Benton.
Service Information
Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home
26 Underwood Ave.
Great Falls, SC
29055
(803)-482-6212
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home
26 Underwood Ave.
Great Falls, SC 29055
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home
26 Underwood Ave.
Great Falls, SC 29055
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Greenlawn Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Lana Eugenia Lucas Benton, 92, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Rehab Center of Cheraw. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 10, 2019, at Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home with Rev. Tanner Mundy officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Monday at Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home, 26 Underwood Ave., Great Falls, SC.

Mrs. Benton was born September 30, 1926 in Chester County, SC and was a daughter of the late Charles M. Lucas and Rose Eva Collins Lucas. She attended the schools of Chester County, SC and was a homemaker and formerly employed in textiles. Mrs. Benton and her husband, Lenwood, enjoyed playing bluegrass and gospel music at nursing homes in the area. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by one son, Charles M. Benton of Colfax, NC; two daughters, Betty Jean Sellers (Don) and Shirley Diane Tice (Ralph) both of Wadesboro, NC; ten grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Benton was preceded in death by her husband, Lenwood O. Benton; a daughter, Brenda Rose Benton; and eleven siblings.

Memorials may be made to Greenlawn Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 191, Great Falls, SC 29055.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.
Published in The Herald on June 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.