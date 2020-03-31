Mr. Larry O'Neil Burton, 79, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home.
Born in York, SC on August 30, 1940, Larry was the son of the late Sidney Meek Burton and the late Katie Bailes Burton. He was retired from Rock Hill Printing and Finishing. He was also a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Billie Ann Johnson Burton; his two daughters, Beverly Boyd of Lancaster, SC and Beth (Lewis) Smith of Rock Hill; his brother, James Edward Burton of Rock Hill; his two grandsons, Michael Boyd of Lancaster and Matthew (Nichole) Boyd of Raleigh; his two granddaughters, Laura Smith and Abby (Zach) Costner of Rock Hill; his three great-grandsons, Sebastian Boyd, Jacob Boyd, and Luke Boyd.
Preceded in death by his two brothers John David Burton and William Hunter Burton.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, for the safety of family and friends, the family has asked for no visitation at this time and services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Larry Burton's name to the York County Animal shelter.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 31, 2020