Larry Elliott Wolfe of Indian Land, S.C. passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his home. He was 78 years old.
The family will receive friends from 6 pm until 8 pm, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Wolfe Funeral Home, 314 Spratt Street in Fort Mill.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Belair United Methodist Church, 8095 Shelley Mullis Road in Indian Land. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Born in Fort Mill, Larry was a son of the late June Nesbitt Wolfe and Annie Lemmond Wolfe. Larry was a founding member and a former Chief of the Indian Land Volunteer Fire Department and retired from Wayne's Drywall as a sheetrock finisher. He enjoyed riding his Harley and spent a lot of time at the beach. Larry was a fan of NASCAR and football, and also loved Pugs, especially his "Buddy".
Surviving are his daughters, Robin Kinion (Jesse) of Chester, and Myra Wilson (Gary) of Rock Hill; his siblings, Catherine Funderburk, Francis Coley, June Starnes, Louise Riddle, Joann Bouknight, Stitt Wolfe; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Larry is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Blackwell Wolfe (2004); his daughter, Bettie Michelle Cooney, his brother William Wolfe; and his sister Emma Lee Comer.
Memorials may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 15, 2019