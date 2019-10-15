Larry E. Wolfe

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry E. Wolfe.
Service Information
Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
314 Spratt Street
Fort Mill, SC
29715
(803)-547-7575
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
314 Spratt Street
Fort Mill, SC 29715
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Belair United Methodist Church
8095 Shelley Mullis Road
Indian Land, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Larry Elliott Wolfe of Indian Land, S.C. passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his home. He was 78 years old.

The family will receive friends from 6 pm until 8 pm, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Wolfe Funeral Home, 314 Spratt Street in Fort Mill.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Belair United Methodist Church, 8095 Shelley Mullis Road in Indian Land. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Born in Fort Mill, Larry was a son of the late June Nesbitt Wolfe and Annie Lemmond Wolfe. Larry was a founding member and a former Chief of the Indian Land Volunteer Fire Department and retired from Wayne's Drywall as a sheetrock finisher. He enjoyed riding his Harley and spent a lot of time at the beach. Larry was a fan of NASCAR and football, and also loved Pugs, especially his "Buddy".

Surviving are his daughters, Robin Kinion (Jesse) of Chester, and Myra Wilson (Gary) of Rock Hill; his siblings, Catherine Funderburk, Francis Coley, June Starnes, Louise Riddle, Joann Bouknight, Stitt Wolfe; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Larry is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Blackwell Wolfe (2004); his daughter, Bettie Michelle Cooney, his brother William Wolfe; and his sister Emma Lee Comer.

Memorials may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Condolences: www.WolfeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.