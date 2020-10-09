Mr. Larry George Glenn, 73, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Glenn was born in Rock Hill, SC, and was the son of the late Everette Irby Glenn and the late Mary Griffin Glenn. In addition to his parents, Mr. Glenn was also preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Glenn Harrington and his sister, Marie Hinson. Mr. Glenn worked as a service advisor in the automobile industry. He was a U. S. Army veteran, life time member of the VFW Post 2889, and the American Legion Frank Roach Post 34. Mr. Glenn was past master of Corinthian Masonic Lodge 416 in Newport and a Shriner.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Laurelwood Cemetery with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating. The family has asked for casual dress or to wear your street rod clothing and bring your street rods. The family will receive friends at the home 2496 York Highway, York, SC and the home of Todd and Laura Glenn, 2224 Franklin Street, Rock Hill, SC.
Mr. Glenn is survived by his spouse, Rosa Jordan Glenn; his son, Michael Todd (Laura) Glenn of Rock Hill, SC; his daughter, Lori Williams Bechtler (Thomas) of Lancaster, SC; his two sisters, Shirley Byrum of York, SC and Elaine (Eddie) Melton of Knoxville, TN; his brother, Charles (Buddy) E Glenn of Mooresville, NC; and his six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Glenn's name to Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, Dayton, SC 29333.
