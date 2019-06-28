Larry Shaw Howe, 72 of York passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at York ARP Church with the Rev. Jordan Bernard and Rev. Tom Sherer officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10-11AM Saturday at the church.
Born March 26, 1947 in York, SC, Larry was the son of the late Julius Thomas Howe and Ruth Shaw Howe. Larry was a graduate of Limestone College and served in the United States Air Force. Larry was a long time employee of and retired from Duke Energy after 35 years of service. Larry was a member at York ARP Church.
Larry is survived by his daughters, Shannon Echols (Brian) of Rock Hill, SC, Leah Turner (Ken) of Lugoff, SC, brother, Joe T. Howe (Micky) of York, SC, and grandchildren, Jacob Costner, Hannah Corde, and Grant Corde.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ava Hamrick Howe and baby brother, Bobby Howe.
Memorials may be made to York ARP Church, 70 N Congress St. York, SC 29745.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Howe family.
Published in The Herald on June 28, 2019