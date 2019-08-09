Larry Lawrence Jones, 81, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at CMC- Atrium Main in Charlotte, NC. He is the son of the late William Jones and Lottie Ingram. He is survived by four children, Douglas Jones, Lottie Mable(Frank), Zachary Jones and Shelia Moore(Kenny), siblings, Mable Reddick, Carolyn Cousar, Jenny Cherry, Jack Jones(Brenda) Cleo Shannon, Christine Stradford, and Clementine Cousar, 18 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be 3pm, Sunday, August 11, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Family is receiving friends at the home of Frank and Lottie Mable, 917 Pebble Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Clemons-McCray Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 9, 2019