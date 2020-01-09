Larry Allen Patterson, age 72, passed away Sunday, January 5th, 2020.
Larry was born October 13th, 1947 in Charlotte, NC. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving in the Vietnam War. He was the son of the late Joe L. Patterson, Sr. and Frankie L. Patterson.
Larry is survived by his wife, Ruth Hagler Patterson; daughters, Felicia P. Harshaw (John III), Veronica P. McLamb; son, Chris S. Patterson, Sr. (Jamie Christopher); grandchildren, Jay Harshaw, Justin Harshaw, Hayley Patterson and Shane Patterson; brothers, Mike Patterson, Joe Patterson, Jr., Billy Patterson; and sister, Penny Patterson.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brothers, David Patterson and Fred Patterson.
A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Patterson family.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 9, 2020