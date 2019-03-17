Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Steve Adkins. View Sign

Larry Steve Adkins, 67, of Rock Hill passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.



Born in Rock Hill on February 3, 1952, Steve was the son of the late John James Adkins Sr. and Estelle McDaniel Adkins. He worked for Rock Hill Printing and Finishing before retiring as a package machine operator at Frito Lay after 30 years. He served in the US National Guard and was a member at Adnah United Methodist Church.



He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Healan Adkins, children; Michael Shane Adkins (Carrie), Shannon Adkins James, Stephen Adkins, Alex Beattie, and grandchildren; Dylan James Adkins, Kody Logan James, Zada Faith Adkins, and Kylie Ashlynn Adkins.



In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Michelle Adkins, and brothers, Pat Adkins and Johnny Adkins, Jr.



Family and friends will gather in the Fellowship Hall at Adnah UMC at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 and at other times at the home, 711 Dalebrooke Ln. Rock Hill, SC 29730.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Levine Children's Hospital at 1000 Blythe BLVD Charlotte, NC 28203.



Online condolences may be made to the family at

Larry Steve Adkins, 67, of Rock Hill passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.Born in Rock Hill on February 3, 1952, Steve was the son of the late John James Adkins Sr. and Estelle McDaniel Adkins. He worked for Rock Hill Printing and Finishing before retiring as a package machine operator at Frito Lay after 30 years. He served in the US National Guard and was a member at Adnah United Methodist Church.He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Healan Adkins, children; Michael Shane Adkins (Carrie), Shannon Adkins James, Stephen Adkins, Alex Beattie, and grandchildren; Dylan James Adkins, Kody Logan James, Zada Faith Adkins, and Kylie Ashlynn Adkins.In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Michelle Adkins, and brothers, Pat Adkins and Johnny Adkins, Jr.Family and friends will gather in the Fellowship Hall at Adnah UMC at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 and at other times at the home, 711 Dalebrooke Ln. Rock Hill, SC 29730.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Levine Children's Hospital at 1000 Blythe BLVD Charlotte, NC 28203.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Bratton Funeral Home

1455 Highway 321 North

York , SC 29745

803-684-1880 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close