Mr. Larry Van Buren Robinson, 69, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Robinson was born in Rock Hill and the son of Edna Privette Robinson of Rock Hill and the late William Robinson. He attended Lake Wylie Christian Assembly in Clover and retired after 38 years with Duke Energy as an I&E Technician at Catawba Nuclear Station. Mr. Robinson served in the U. S. Air Force serving in the Vietnam War obtaining the rank of SSgt (E-5). Mr. Robinson was a Christian man who loved his wife, a great father to his children, and a wonderful grandfather to his #1 grandson.
Services for Mr. Robinson will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Lake Wylie Christian Assembly, 5766 Charlotte Hwy, Clover, SC with Pastor Lewis Gunn officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road with military honors. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 12:30 pm, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the church.
In addition to his mother, Edna Robinson, Mr. Robinson is survived by his wife of 45 years, Terrie Catterton Robinson; his two sons, Derek Robinson and Brian and Samantha Robinson, all of Rock Hill; his two brothers, Bill Robinson and Stanley Robinson, all of Rock Hill; and his grandson, William Hayes Robinson.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on July 3, 2019