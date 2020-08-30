Larry Wayne Nelson, 79, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 p.m. at his family home, 202 Willow Winds Drive, Columbia, SC 29210. Temples Halloran Funeral Home is assisting the family. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, masks will be requested and social distancing observed.Mr. Nelson was born in Winston-Salem, NC on June 14, 1941, to the late Luther Nelson, Jr. and Ruby Mae Craver Nelson. He worked for 16 years at Dick Smith Automotive, where he was the ultimate salesman! Larry loved to cook, telling a good joke, and enjoyed watching his grandchildren's activities. He enjoyed going to the beach at Tybee Island with his family. He was a proud Navy Veteran.Survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Ann Meetze Nelson; daughter, Carrie Nelson Neal (Robby); sons, Jonathan C. Nelson, Sr., (Jennifer), Derrick Nelson, Billy McClary (Fran) and Brian McClary; six grandchildren, Molly, Jack, and Banks Neal, Emily, Mary Katherine, and J.C. Nelson.Memorial may be made to The Oliver Gospel Mission, 110 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC 29210.