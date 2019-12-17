Laura McFalls Cowley, 76, of York, SC, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Clover Wesleyan Church with Rev. Adrian Ballard and Rev. Wayne Spear officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home.
Laura was the daughter of the late Arter McFalls and Nina Bell Wiggins McFalls.
She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Cowley, daughter, Laura "Ann" Moss (Scott), grandsons, Randy Moss (Jennifer), Bryant Moss (Lindsey), great grandchildren, Kade, Eleanor, Silas, Lincoln and Rachel Moss, brothers, Harold McFalls and Jerry McFalls.
In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her sister, Alba Lee McFalls, brothers, Lloyd McFalls, Raymond McFalls, Ernest McFalls, and Alvin McFalls.
In memory of Laura Cowley, memorials may be made to Clover Wesleyan Church, 102 Parkview Lane, Clover, SC 29710 or to York Camp Gideons International, PO Box 1093, York, SC 29745.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 17, 2019