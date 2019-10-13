Mrs. Laura Giles Dozier, 95, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Laurelwood Cemetery with Rev. Emily Scales Sutton officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mrs. Dozier was the daughter of the late Frank Giles and the late Willie Franklin Giles. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roland Purvis Dozier, Jr.; and her sons, Ronald Dozier and Jerry Dozier. She was retired from ISWA Child Development Center with 43 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with the Lord, watching TBN and reading her bible. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Cyndi Mikell of Rock Hill; seven grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Dozier's name to ISWA Child Development Center, 1540 Tom Steven Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel is assisting the Dozier family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 13, 2019