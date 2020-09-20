Laura Hinceman

Laura Mack Hinceman, 70, of Fort Mill passed away September 15, 2020 at Atrium Health Pineville following a long illness.



Laura was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the daughter of Frederick N. and Anne C. Mack. She grew up in Fort Mill, attended its schools, and Unity Presbyterian Church. She studied art at Virginia Commonwealth University, then in a spirit of adventure, moved to Seattle, Washington, where she lived until 1981.



She met her future husband, Kim A. Hinceman when they were students at Fort Mill High School. They unexpectedly reconnected when they separately attended a theater, while she vacationed with her parents in June 1981. They were married November 21, 1981 in Atlanta.



Laura and Kim lived on Lake Lanier in Georgia until 1986, when a job promotion brought them back to Fort Mill for what was intended to be a two year assignment. His company subsequently moved its business to Charlotte, and they were home. Laura then designed and supervised the construction of their residence on family property in the nearby wooded countryside, where she loved sharing the abundant beauty of their home's natural setting.



Laura had multiple talents, working in construction for Duke Energy, newspaper composition for The Fort Mill Times, and had a dynamic career in professional theater as a costumer in Seattle, Atlanta, Baltimore, and the Spoleto USA Festival. She traveled widely in the USA, and visited Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean.



Laura is survived by her husband, Kim; her sister, Judith Wimmer of Greenville, South Carolina; brothers, Frederick Mack of Fort Mill, and Donald Mack of Ninety Six, South Carolina; her son, John M. Rose; and grandchildren, Jadyn and Keynan of Lexington, Kentucky; and stepchildren, Gabriel and Sarah Hinceman of Charlotte, North Carolina.



Although no public observances in her memory will be held at this time, a celebration of her life is planned when her family and friends can gather safely.



Memorials may be made to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.



