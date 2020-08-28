Laura Murphy Norwood, 100, was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Westminster Towers Health and Rehab in Rock Hill, SC.
Laura was born in Anniston, Alabama July 29, 1920 to Rev. Dr. and Mrs. (Laura) G. Hunter Norwood. Rev. Norwood pastored Presbyterian churches in Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee. In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her three siblings; Edith (Bert) Anderson, G. Hunter Norwood, Jr (Edith) missionaries in South America, and Helen (John) Pritchard missionaries in Africa. All four siblings were graduates of Columbia Bible College now known as Columbia International University in Columbia, SC. Laura has fifteen devoted nieces and nephews-two of them preceded her.
A graveside service will be held in Goshen, VA on a date yet to be determined.
After teaching Bible in the schools under Weekday Religious Education in Virginia for 10 years, Laura became Director of Child Evangelism Fellowship in Roanoke, VA in 1953. This was a ministry she loved and served until her retirement in 1985. She was active in the Roanoke Rescue Mission and served on the Leadership Council. After retirement, Laura remained very active in her church and Rescue Mission activities.
In 2016 Laura moved to Westminster Towers in Rock Hill, SC where she was cared for with the help of her niece, Laura Norwood Ogden until her calling to her heavenly home.
