Mrs. Laura " Lucille" Deese Dickert, 89, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Rock Hill Post Acute Care Center.
Mrs. Dickert was born in Rock Hill, SC, and the daughter of the late William L Deese and the late Florence Olney Deese. Mrs. Dickert was the secretary for her husband's business, D&T Sceen Inc. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dickert was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis H. Dicker, Sr; her brother, Roy Deese; and her two sister, Betty LoCasio and Lib Porter.
A private graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road with a Celebration of Life Service held at a later date.
Mrs. Dickert is survived by her son Lewis H. Dickert, Jr. and his wife, Lannia; and her two grandchildren, Jessica Dickert and Lewis H. Dickert, III.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Dickert's name to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29732, Northside Baptist Church, 1140 Curtis Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730, Rock Hill Post Acute Care Center, 159 Sedgewood Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 10, 2020