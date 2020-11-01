Laurent Brousseau
October 21, 2020
Fort Mill, South Carolina - Mr. Laurent "Larry" Brousseau, 79, passed away October 21, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Wolfe Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Born in Salem, Mass. Larry, was preceded in death by his parents, Laurent and Jeanette Brousseau and sons, Scott and Thomas. He was a graduate of Danvers High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a heavy industrial equipment mechanic and service manager for 25 years. After relocating to Fort Mill, he went on to own and operate Harbro Mobile Home Supply in Rock Hill until his death. Larry was a pilot, gardener, and an avid reader. He will be remembered for his patience, dry humor and compassion.
In addition to his wife, Julie, Larry is survived by his daughter, Laura and her partner Rick; sons, Archie and his partner Lori and Jeffrey and his partner Kaitlyn; two sisters, Claire and Jeannine; his brother, Paul and his wife, Jean; and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Larry's name to The Tribute Program, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com
.