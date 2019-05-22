Ms. LaVonne Warren(Sissy) Wilson, 65, passed way on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Survivors include three children, Terry W. Slaughter Legrande of Utica, NY, Cristina O' Reilly Henton (David) and BriAnna Burney both of Gainesville, Fl, one brother Rev. Herbert Legrande(Linda) of Charlotte, NC, two sisters, Dora Mobley Saunders and Trina Ann Mobley both of Rock Hill, SC, nine grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 2 PM, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Union Baptist Church with the Rev. Ronnie L. Baxter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4pm-7pm at the funeral home. The family is receiving friends at 217 Morgan Street, Rock Hill. Clemons-McCray Funeral Home is in charge.
