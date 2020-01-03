Mr. Lawrence Lee Lay, 91, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Lay was born in Newcomb, TN the son of the late Thomas Mikel Lay and the late Della Douglas Lay. Lawrence was retired US Navy. He served in World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, Mr. Lay was preceded in death by his step-mother, Lillie Taylor; his brothers, Ermon Lay and Edgar Lay; his sisters, Vernie Brock, Evelyn Brock, Ruby Hollifield, and Shirley Vespie.
Mr. Lay is survived by his wife, Carla Baird Lay; his daughter, Charity Lay Kennemore of Rock Hill, SC; his brother, Lonnie Lay of Newcomb, TN; stepbrothers, Bill Slover, Jerry Slover, and Steve Slover all of Lafollette, TN; stepsisters, Judy Thomas of Powell, TN and Janie Nelson of Lafollette, TN; and special brother in law, Ronald Baird of Rock Hill, SC.
A devoted Christian, husband, father and friend to all. He enjoyed fishing, walks in nature, reading, watching TN sports, and spending time with the family fur babies, Ms Bitsy, Lil Scrap, Miley, Toby and Cinnamon.
Mr. Lay requested to be cremated and no public services are planned. His family will celebrate his life privately at his request.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Lay's name to his brothers & sisters in arms at Disabled American Veterans @ DAV.org .
Published in The Herald on Jan. 3, 2020