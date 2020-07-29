1/1
L.D. Caskey Sr.
L.D. Caskey, Sr., age 95, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Carolinas Gardens in Rock Hill.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Wolfe Funeral Home.

Born at home in Indian Land, L.D. was one of nine children of the late Thomas Millard Caskey and Maude Effie Moss Caskey. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the Pacific. L.D. retired from Springs Industries and later worked for Steen Enterprises. L.D. was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church. He enjoyed painting landscapes.

Surviving are his children, Keith Caskey of Fort Mill, Camille Minnich of Fort Mill, Randy Caskey of Fort Mill, L.D. Caskey, Jr. of Columbus, Ohio, Julie Montgomery of Los Angeles, Calif., and Jimmy Caskey of Fort Mill; two sisters, Yvonne Thackston of Sumpter, S.C. and Alice Linn of York, S.C.; many grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Moser Caskey (2015), his daughter, Cindy Caskey James (2011); and his siblings, Mildred Epps of Fort Mill, Neal Caskey of Columbia, Ernest Caskey of Fort Mill, Eleanor Wilson of Indian Land, Alva Scoggins of Fort Mill, and Nanny Dobbins of Fort Mill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Organization for Autism Research, 2111 Wilson Blvd., Suite 401, Arlington, VA 22201.

Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
