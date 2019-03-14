Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee G. Smoak Jr.. View Sign

Mr. Lee Galphin Smoak, Jr. Of 1330 India Hook Road passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Mr. Smoak was the son of the late Lee Galphin Smoak, Sr. and the late Emily Hungerpiller Smoak of Orangeburg, SC, and was the widower of Lydia Ardrey Smoak who passed away in 2016. Mr. Smoak was 93 years old, born on July 25, 1925 in Orangeburg, SC. He was educated in the Orangeburg city schools and was a graduate of The Citadel in Charleston, SC from the class of 1948 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.



During his Sophomore year at The Citadel, he was drafted into the Army in December 1943. He served over two and one-half years in the China-Burma-India Theater of operations during World War II. He entered the service as a Private and rose to the rank of First Lieutenant where he served in the Army Reserves for a short time following the war. Among his awards were the Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze Star Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Ribbon with four battle stars, and the Good Conduct Medal. Following his military service, he returned to The Citadel to complete his education.



During his working career, he was associated with Dan River Mills, Deering Milliken and Co., The Terrell Machine Company, and Schlafhorst, Inc. in Charlotte. During the early 1970's, he and his wife, Lydia were among the founding charter members of Sharon Baptist Church in Charlotte. He served several terms as Deacon Chairman and was a member of the Board of Trustees.



He retired in 1991 and moved to Rock Hill in 1998.Mr. Smoak was very active in the Rock Hill Citadel Club, the Kiwanis Club of Rock Hill, and Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon. He was an avid Citadel supporter and over the past years he has recruited over 65 young cadets to attend The Citadel. During the past few years he has mentored a number of cadets and was adopted as their "surrogate grandfather". He continued to be their mentor after graduation along with several members of the Armed Forces.



Mr. Smoak is survived by his sons, William Lee Smoak and wife, Julie of Charlotte, NC and Dr. Charles Kelly Smoak and wife, Beth of Fort Mill, SC; his grandchildren whom he adored, Grace, Kathryn, Caroline, William, Margaret,



and Jonathan.



Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1320 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Doctor Shelton P. Sandford III and Reverend Doctor Mike Honeycutt officiating. Visitation with the family and friends will be Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC and following the service on Saturday, in the Anne Burns Sandford Parlor at the church. Burial will be private with Military Honors.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lee G. Smoak, Jr. Scholarship Fund at The Citadel Education Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409.



Condolences may be made online to

Mr. Lee Galphin Smoak, Jr. Of 1330 India Hook Road passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Mr. Smoak was the son of the late Lee Galphin Smoak, Sr. and the late Emily Hungerpiller Smoak of Orangeburg, SC, and was the widower of Lydia Ardrey Smoak who passed away in 2016. Mr. Smoak was 93 years old, born on July 25, 1925 in Orangeburg, SC. He was educated in the Orangeburg city schools and was a graduate of The Citadel in Charleston, SC from the class of 1948 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.During his Sophomore year at The Citadel, he was drafted into the Army in December 1943. He served over two and one-half years in the China-Burma-India Theater of operations during World War II. He entered the service as a Private and rose to the rank of First Lieutenant where he served in the Army Reserves for a short time following the war. Among his awards were the Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze Star Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Ribbon with four battle stars, and the Good Conduct Medal. Following his military service, he returned to The Citadel to complete his education.During his working career, he was associated with Dan River Mills, Deering Milliken and Co., The Terrell Machine Company, and Schlafhorst, Inc. in Charlotte. During the early 1970's, he and his wife, Lydia were among the founding charter members of Sharon Baptist Church in Charlotte. He served several terms as Deacon Chairman and was a member of the Board of Trustees.He retired in 1991 and moved to Rock Hill in 1998.Mr. Smoak was very active in the Rock Hill Citadel Club, the Kiwanis Club of Rock Hill, and Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon. He was an avid Citadel supporter and over the past years he has recruited over 65 young cadets to attend The Citadel. During the past few years he has mentored a number of cadets and was adopted as their "surrogate grandfather". He continued to be their mentor after graduation along with several members of the Armed Forces.Mr. Smoak is survived by his sons, William Lee Smoak and wife, Julie of Charlotte, NC and Dr. Charles Kelly Smoak and wife, Beth of Fort Mill, SC; his grandchildren whom he adored, Grace, Kathryn, Caroline, William, Margaret,and Jonathan.Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1320 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Doctor Shelton P. Sandford III and Reverend Doctor Mike Honeycutt officiating. Visitation with the family and friends will be Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC and following the service on Saturday, in the Anne Burns Sandford Parlor at the church. Burial will be private with Military Honors.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lee G. Smoak, Jr. Scholarship Fund at The Citadel Education Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409.Condolences may be made online to greenefuneralhome.net Funeral Home Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel

2133 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill , SC 29732

(803) 326-2051 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close