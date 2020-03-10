Leila Worden Jordan died March 6th at the age of 62. Born in Dillon, SC, she graduated from Rock Hill High School and earned a nursing degree from York Tech. She loved caring for others, both at work and in her community. As a registered nurse she served the Rock Hill community for over 20 years. At home, her door was always open and she kept a pot of coffee on for anyone who stopped by. She delighted in simple things, and taught her children to do the same. In recent years she most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Leila is survived by her daughter Jenny (Adam) Cromer, son David Jordan and his two children (Leila Mary and David), her mother Betty Hyatt Worden, sisters Vickie June Worden, Betty (Randy) Frisbie, Debbie (Eddie) Smith, Dianne (Ted) Forrest, and brothers Jack (Tami) Worden, and Bill (Eleanor) Worden.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 6:00-9:00PM at Palmetto Funeral Home, Fort Mill.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 11 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Palmetto Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery, Charlotte.
Online condolences may be registered at www.palmettofh.com
Palmetto Funeral Home, Fort Mill is serving the Jordan family.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 10, 2020