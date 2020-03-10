Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leila Jordan. View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

Leila Worden Jordan died March 6th at the age of 62. Born in Dillon, SC, she graduated from Rock Hill High School and earned a nursing degree from York Tech. She loved caring for others, both at work and in her community. As a registered nurse she served the Rock Hill community for over 20 years. At home, her door was always open and she kept a pot of coffee on for anyone who stopped by. She delighted in simple things, and taught her children to do the same. In recent years she most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-nieces, and great-nephews.



Leila is survived by her daughter Jenny (Adam) Cromer, son David Jordan and his two children (Leila Mary and David), her mother Betty Hyatt Worden, sisters Vickie June Worden, Betty (Randy) Frisbie, Debbie (Eddie) Smith, Dianne (Ted) Forrest, and brothers Jack (Tami) Worden, and Bill (Eleanor) Worden.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 6:00-9:00PM at Palmetto Funeral Home, Fort Mill.



A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 11 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Palmetto Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery, Charlotte.



Online condolences may be registered at



Palmetto Funeral Home, Fort Mill is serving the Jordan family.

Leila Worden Jordan died March 6th at the age of 62. Born in Dillon, SC, she graduated from Rock Hill High School and earned a nursing degree from York Tech. She loved caring for others, both at work and in her community. As a registered nurse she served the Rock Hill community for over 20 years. At home, her door was always open and she kept a pot of coffee on for anyone who stopped by. She delighted in simple things, and taught her children to do the same. In recent years she most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-nieces, and great-nephews.Leila is survived by her daughter Jenny (Adam) Cromer, son David Jordan and his two children (Leila Mary and David), her mother Betty Hyatt Worden, sisters Vickie June Worden, Betty (Randy) Frisbie, Debbie (Eddie) Smith, Dianne (Ted) Forrest, and brothers Jack (Tami) Worden, and Bill (Eleanor) Worden.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 6:00-9:00PM at Palmetto Funeral Home, Fort Mill.A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 11 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Palmetto Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery, Charlotte.Online condolences may be registered at www.palmettofh.com Palmetto Funeral Home, Fort Mill is serving the Jordan family. Published in The Herald on Mar. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close